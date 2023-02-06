Man Responds To Friend's Video Call Months After Family Buried Body In Maharashtra's Palghar

On Sunday, Shaikh's friend was shocked when he casually called him on his phone and received a response from him. (Image Used For Representation/ Reuters.)

A 60-year-old auto-rickshaw driver who was assumed dead by his family and buried has been found alive in Maharashtra's Palghar district, police stated on Monday.

The driver was found on Sunday residing at a destitute home in Maharashtra’s Palghar district, and a video clip of his conversation with his friend went viral on the social media. The police said that they are making efforts to find the place where the family of the autorickshaw driver buried him.

Unidentified man was killed on January 29 after being hit by a train while crossing a track between Boisar and Palghar stations. In Palghar, the Government Railway Police (GRP) shared pictures of the man on social media.

GRP Inspector Naresh Randhir informed that a man from Palghar approached the GRP and said the man was his brother Rafique Shaikh, who had disappeared two months earlier for whom the family had also filed a police complaint

Following this claim, the Palghar GRP reached out to the deceased man's wife who was residing in Kerala. According to the official, she went to Palghar and also identified the body which was handed over to the family.

He said that the body had recently been buried by the family. On Sunday, Shaikh's friend was shocked when he casually called him on his phone and received a response from him. Shaikh told his friend that he was fine during their video talk, said the official.

The chat video has received a lot of views on social media and the family of the deceased were informed about this. The official also said that they got in touch with Shaikh and also informed the police of the situation.

The police official said that Shaikh left the house a few months back and residing at a home in Palghar’s Saphala. He further added that the body had already been identified by the family members and was handed to them after all formalities were completed. The police later came to know that Shaikh was alive, he added.