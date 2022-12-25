Man Murdered In Karnataka's Mangaluru, Section 144 Imposed To Prevent Untoward Incidents

The Mangaluru police imposed restrictions under section 144 in the area on Dec. 25 for 48 hours to prevent any untoward incident. (Image Used For Representation/ANI.)

The Mangaluru Police on Sunday said a man had been brutally stabbed to death by an unidentified group of miscreants at Krishnapura, a neighbourhood outskirt of Mangaluru in Karnataka. Following the incident, the police imposed restrictions under section 144 in the area for 48 hours starting at 6 am on December 25 to prevent any untoward incident. Alcohol sales have also been prohibited through December 27.

According to the police, the person who died in the event on Saturday night has been identified as Jaleel. However, the reason behind the attack was unknown.

Jaleel was stabbed while he was standing in front of his store. After the assault, his assailants ran away from the spot, the police said.

The victim was sent to the hospital right away but he was declared dead during the treatment. "The injured breathed his last and now the body has been shifted to AJ hospital for further procedures," said Police Commissioner N Shashikumar.

To avoid any untoward incidents related to the murder, the Mangaluru city police commissioner issued prohibitory orders under Section 144 of the CrPC in the Surathkal, Bajpe, Kavoor, and Panambur police station limit, from 6 am on Sunday, December 25 until Tuesday, and on December 27 till 6 am.

Additionally, the police commissioner announced a prohibition on alcohol sales on December 27 until 10 am.

