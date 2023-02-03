Man Mowed Down On Delhi-Jaipur Highway, Body Ran Over By Several Cars; Probe On To Nab Accused

A school bus driver was killed after an unidentified vehicle mowed him down and several cars ran over him.

IN A horrific incident, a 35-year-old man died after he was mowed down by an unknown vehicle on the Delhi-Jaipur highway while crossing the road. Unable to identify the body lying on the road, several other vehicles also ran over the victim's body leaving it mutilated beyond recognition.

Identified as Ramesh Nayak, the victim was a resident of Delhi's Mohan Garden area and was survived by his wife and three children. The police got to know about his identity through his wallet, which was found in his clothes. The victim used to work as a school bus driver, the police said.

"Ramesh must have crossed the highway on foot when the first vehicle hit him. Several other vehicles coming from behind failed to spot the body and went over it. A commuter spotted the remains of the body and alerted the police. Police reached the spot and informed the family," a police officer was quoted as saying news agency PTI.

According to the police, Nayak decided to return home because he was not feeling well when the accident took place on the Delhi-Jaipur carriageway of National Highway 48 on Thursday around 4 am. He was travelling to Jaipur to meet his sister. Nayak’s youngest brother, Dilip Nayak recognised his body by identifying his clothes, the police added.

"A case has been registered against an unidentified driver under IPC sections 279 (rash driving) and 304A (causing death by negligence) at DLF Phase 2 police station on a complaint by Dilip," Head constable Rajesh Kumar said.

"The exact time of the incident is not clear. A commuter called us and we reached the spot. The body parts were scattered at various places. We found the victim's wallet which helped us to identify the body and inform the family. The body was handed over to the family after post-mortem. Efforts are on to trace the accused vehicle driver," Kumar added.

Ramesh Nayak was the sole earner for his family, Dilip informed. Ramesh used to work as a bus driver at Kendriya Vidyalaya, Uttam Nagar Delhi. "He left home Wednesday night to meet his sister in Jaipur and Thursday morning we received the news of his death. Ramesh belongs to Rajasthan but he had been living in Delhi since the last many years," Ramesh Kumar, Nayak’s father-in-law, said.

