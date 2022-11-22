Man Massaging Satyendar Jain In Viral Video Not Physiotherapist, But Rape-Accused Prisoner: Report

IN A fresh twist on the viral video of Delhi Minister Satyendar Jain receiving a massage in jail, which AAP claimed was "physiotherapy sessions", has been exposed after sources said that the "masseur" in the video is a prisoner in a rape case, not a “physiotherapist”.

According to Tihar Jail's official sources, Delhi Minister Satyendar Jain was receiving a massage from a rape accused. The accused has been identified as Rinku and has been charged under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, 2012.

"The masseur providing massage to jailed Delhi min Satyendar Jain is a prisoner Rinku. He's a prisoner in a rape case, charged u/s 6 of the POCSO Act and 376, 506 & 509 of IPC. He's not a physiotherapist," the sources, as quoted by ANI said.

This comes a day after the Delhi Chief Minister refuted the BJP's claims that Jain received a "massage" inside the prison and said instead that he received "physiotherapy." Since the CCTV footage came to light on November 19, the Bharatiya Janata Party and Aam Aadmi Party have been engaged in a war of assertions and denials.

Earlier, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia while defending the CCTV footage of Satyendar getting a massage, said the BJP is doing "cheap politics" on the health issues. He said Jain was receiving physiotherapy following a spinal injury.

On Saturday, the former PRO of the Tihar jail Sunil Gupta said that it cannot be physiotherapy as the video clearly showed that co-inmates were giving him a massage. "Massage is different from physiotherapy. Physiotherapy is given in physiotherapy wards in the hospital," he said.

The purported CCTV footage dated September 13 shows the minister lying on his bed while a man seated next to him is seen massaging his foot. Jain has been in jail since June. A Delhi court denied his bail application on November 16.