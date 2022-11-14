Man Kills Girlfriend, Chops Body Into 35 Parts, Then Dumps At Different Places; Arrested

THE Delhi police arrested a man and sent him for a five-day-custody for allegedly killing his 28-year-old live-in partner, chopping her body into 35 pieces, and disposing of the body parts at different places in and around Delhi.

Reportedly, the incident took place in May and according to the officials, the accused has been identified as Aftab who met the deceased, Shraddha while working at a call centre in Mumbai.

The duo fell in love while working in Mumbai. However, their families refused to accept their relationship, so they moved to Delhi and rented an apartment in the Chhatarpur area, Mehrauli police was quoted saying by the news agency ANI.

On May 18, the couple got into a fight and Aftab strangled her in a fit of rage. He then chopped her body into 35 pieces, bought a refrigerator, and kept them in it. He then started disposing of her body during night hours for the next 18 days.

According to the police the accused killed her as she had started forcing him for marriage.

The matter came to light when the victim stopped talking to her family members. This raised suspicion and the family checked her social media accounts. However, they couldn't find any updates there too.

Later, the victim's father, Vikas, who is a resident of Maharashtra's Palghar came to Delhi to check on her daughter. When he reached her flat, to his surprise, the flat was locked.

Concerned Vikas then approached the police and filed a missing complaint. He also told the police about his daughter's relationship with the accused, Aftab, and suspected his involvement in his daughter's absence.

The police registered the complaint and started investigating the matter. they tracked the accused and arrested him.

The accused, meanwhile, confessed to the crime and said that they often fought as Shraddha was pressurizing him for marriage.

The complaint has been filed under relevant sections of IPC including murder, and further investigation into the matter is on.

(With inputs from ANI)