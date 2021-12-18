Amritsar | Jagran News Desk: A man was killed inside the premises of the holy Golden Temple in Punjab’s Amritsar due to an altercation which followed an alleged attempt by the said youth to desecrate the Sikh holy book inside at Akal Takht. “Today, one 24-25-year old man barged inside Golden Temple where the holy book (Sri Guru Granth Sahib) is kept. He tried desecrating it with a sword; was taken out by Sangat people; died in the altercation,” Punjab DCP Parminder Singh Bhandal was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

The body of the youth who was killed has been sent to Civil Hospital, news agency ANI reported.

In the CCTV footage that came out from inside the Akal Takht, a man can be seen jumping over the railing inside which the sacred book is kept. As per the CCTV footage, the man is then nabbed by the people of sangat and then taken out of the railing. Later, Punjab DCP Parminder Singh Bhandal informed news agency ANI, that the 24-25 year-old man died in altercation.

This could be a big conspiracy: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, the top leader of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) which is being considered as one of the frontrunners in the upcoming Punjab Assembly Polls, took to Twitter and said that this could be a big conspiracy. "The sacrilege incident at Shri Darbar Sahib is extremely distressing. All people are in shock. This could be a big conspiracy. Those responsible must should get the toughest punishment," Arvind Kejriwal said in a tweet in both Hindi and Punjabi.

Incidence caused deep anguish in Sikh masses: SAD's Prakash Singh Badal

Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leader and former Punjab Chief Minister Prakash Singh Badal said that the alleged sacrilege incident caused 'deep anguish and outrage in minds of Sikh masses all over the world'. The official handle of Shiromani Akali Dal wrote on Twitter that "the possibility of deep-rooted conspiracy cannot be ruled out".

The heinous attempt to commit sacrilege at Sachkhand Sri Harmandar Sahib, is deeply shocking & exceedingly painful! The crime is too reprehensible for words & it has caused 'deep anguish and outrage in minds of Sikh masses all over the world': Party patron S. Parkash Singh Badal pic.twitter.com/HUpiqXAC8e — Shiromani Akali Dal (@Akali_Dal_) December 18, 2021

The alleged incidences of sacrilege continue to remain in spotlight in Punjab since recent past. In June 2015, one of the holy swaroops (a rare copy of sacred book) of a religious book were allegedly stolen from a Gurudwara in Faridkot. In another case reported in October 2015, torn pieces of holy book were allegedly found scattered in front of the Bargari village Gurudwara in Faridkot district itself.

In May 2021, a Special Investigation Team (SIT) led by IG Surinder Singh Parmar arrested six disciples of Sirsa-based Dera Sacha Sauda in connection with the sacrilege cases, who at present remain in judicial custody.

Posted By: Mukul Sharma