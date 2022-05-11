Shimla | Jagran News Desk: The Himachal Pradesh Police has arrested a man from Punjab for allegedly hoisting Khalistan flags and writing graffiti on gates and walls of the state's legislative assembly in Dharamshala, Chief Minister Jairam Thakur said on Wednesday.

The man has been identified as Harvir Singh, said Thakur, adding that another person will soon be arrested.

"I would like to say that in the case where Khalistani flags were tied on the Himachal Pradesh Assembly gate, I am sharing for the first time that there were two accused who had come to carry out the whole incident. One of them has been arrested earlier today," Thakur was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

Khalistani flags were found tied on the Himachal Pradesh assembly main gate and walls on Sunday. Later, the state police had booked banned outfit 'Sikhs for Justice' (SFJ) general counsel Gurpatwant Singh Pannun under Section 13 of Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA) and called him the 'main accused' in the case.

The group had also warned of carrying out a rocket-propelled grenade (RPG) attack at the Shimla police headquarters similar to the one that occurred outside the Punjab Police Intelligence Headquarters in Mohali.

Talking about this, Thakur said that the incidents taking place in the state are "a matter of concern". "I don't want to say anything on a threat to me and as far as Gurpatwant Singh Pannun is concerned, I don't take him very seriously, but some incidents are happening which is a matter of concern," ANI quoted him as saying.

Meanwhile, the Himachal Pradesh Police has sealed the state's border and beefed up the security. A Special Investigation Team (SIT) has also been constituted to probe the matter.

"We have removed the flags and walls have been painted again. We are inquiring about the matter and are going to register a case under relevant sections of Himachal Pradesh Open Places (Prevention of Disfigurement Act)," the police said.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma