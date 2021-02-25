Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited (MSEDCL) has accepted that they had by mistake sent a faulty bill to 80-yr-old Ganpat Naik. Read on to know

New Delhi | Jagran National Desk: An 80-year-old man Maharastra man Ganpat Naik was rushed to a hospital after complaining of high blood pressure. This was after getting his electricity bill of Rs 80 crore. Yes, it's true! The whole incident happened due to a clerical error by Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited (MSEDCL) which resulted in such a high amount of bill.

Naik, who has a rice mill in Nalasopara's Nirmal Village is a heart patient and couldn't bear the shock of seeing the billing amount and had to be hospitalised at a local healthcare centre. As per his grandson, Niraj, Naik was at work when he received the bill. He spoke to India Today and said, "At first, I thought they have sent us the entire district’s bill. We rechecked and it was only our bill. We got scared because the electricity board has started recovering dues and arrears from everyone for the lockdown period."

Later, when the news of his health spread, the MSEDCL officials came to know that it's actually them who are at fault and Ganpat Naik doesn't have to pay so much billing money. The MSEDCL sent another fresh bill to Naik after rectifying their mistake.

Meanwhile, the MSEDCL issued a clarification and said that the confusion happened because they created a bill of 9 digits which otherwise was of 6 digits. But after the company re-checked their faulty bill, a new one was sent to Naik immediately. On the other hand, his condition is also said to be stable now.

Well, this is not the first time such an incident has happened, earlier also there were reports from different cities of India where people were hospitalised after receiving a big amount of electricity bill.

For the unversed, a Bollywood film 'Batti Gul Meter Chalu' has also been made on an issue almost similar to that.

Posted By: Sanyukta Baijal