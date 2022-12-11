Man Dupes BJP Worker, Others On Pretext Of Printing Book On PM Modi's 'Mann Ki Baat'; Booked

A Mumbai-based editor of a local publication has been booked for allegedly duping people after he collected money claiming he would publish a book compiling Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'Mann Ki Baat' radio speeches, said Mumbai Police on Saturday.

According to the Police, the accused has been identified as Alok Tiwari, who is the editor of a local magazine Abhyuday Vatsalyam in Mumbai. Let us tell you that, it was alleged that the publisher had duped Rs 4,001 from a BJP worker under the pretext of publishing Mann Ki Baat's book.

"A case has been registered against the editor (Alok Tiwari) of a local publication and his team for allegedly collecting money from people by claiming they would come out with a compilation of PM Modi's 'Mann Ki Baat' radio programme speeches," said Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Prashant Kadam.

The DCP further said that the publication claimed that they will publish a book, called Saar Granth, which will be launched by the President in 2023.

"They claimed that they will publish a book, called Saar Granth, which will be launched by the President in 2023. They were spreading misinformation and for this, they were asking for money from big industrialists and other people," said Kadam.

The Police said that Alok had sent out letters on social media and to some prominent personalities seeking funds for this purpose, and the 49-year-old complainant, believing it to be true, donated Rs 4,001.

“The accused did not seek permission from the government and used the PM’s name to collect donation… Singh paid the amount to Tiwari but later realised that he did not have any permission from the government,” said a police official.

Mann Ki Baat is a monthly radio broadcast hosted by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in which he addresses the people of the nation on All India Radio, DD National and DD News.