Man Drags Traffic Police On Top Of Car's Bonnet To Escape Fine In Indore

IN a shocking incident that took place in Madhya Pradesh's Indore, a traffic policeman was dragged dangerously on the bonnet of a car after he intercepted the driver for talking on the mobile phone on Monday, police were cited as saying by PTI.

According to an official, the incident took place at Satya Sai intersection. A constable named Shiv Singh Chouhan waved down the car after he saw the driver talking on the mobile phone while driving the car.

The accused was then asked to pay a fine. However, this made him angry and he not only refused to stop the car but also dragged the constable for nearly 4 km while the constable jumped on the bonnet and held on dangerously.

A video of the incident was also shared by ANI. In the video, the accused can be seen driving the car despite the constable lying on the bonnet. The video also shows another person, apparently a cop running behind the car, in order to stop the driver.

The official said that the police were forced to surround the speeding vehicle to stop it and apprehend the driver.

The accused driver was arrested under sections 279 (rash driving), 332 (voluntarily causing hurt to on duty public servant), and other relevant provisions of the Indian Penal Code, Lasudia police station sub-inspector RS Dandotia said.

Dandotia also mentioned that a pistol and a revolver have also been recovered from the possession of the accused, who is a resident of Gwalior.

"The accused has claimed that these weapons are licensed and we are probing it," the official said.

Speaking about the incident, Head constable Chouhan said, "While on duty at Satya Sai Square, I stopped a car as the driver was talking on the mobile phone while driving. When I told him that he would have to pay a fine for breaking the rule, he refused and threatened to run me over."

When the accused started driving the car, Chouhan climbed on the bonnet, but the former did not stop for about 4 km until the police intercepted and forced the vehicle to stop near Lasudia police station, he said.

"The accused tried to make me fall off by applying the brakes suddenly. He also drove the car very close to other vehicles on the road, but I held on tightly," mentioned Chouhan.

