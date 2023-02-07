Man Dragged For 10 Km On Yamuna Expressway In UP, Driver Held Near Mathura

In the latest suspected incident of hit and drag, the body of a man was dragged for over 10 km in Mathura of Uttar Pradesh. The incident occurred in the early hours of Tuesday. According to police, the man's body was stuck in the undercarriage of the vehicle. This incident comes over a month after a woman was dragged for 13 km after her scooter was hit by a car in Delhi.

On Tuesday, car driver Virender Singh was arrested after a body was found stuck under his vehicle by security personnel at a toll booth near Mathura. The deceased's identity and the cause of his death are yet to be ascertained. The driver is being interrogated and security cameras on the route taken by the car.

The driver however claimed that the dragged person was killed in some other accident and not hit by him. In his statement to police, Singh said he was unable to see clearly due to the fog and was unaware that the body was caught under his car.

Singh was on his way to Noida from Agra around 4 am when the body was seen by security personnel at a toll booth on the Yamuna Expressway. Visuals from the scene showed a mangled body stuck under the car.

"There was dense fog at the Expressway last night, so there was low visibility, due to which the man who met with some accident stuck to the car," Superintendent of Police Trigun Bisen quoted the suspect.

Several similar incidents have been reported since the January 1 accident of 20-year-old Anjali Singh, who was riding a scooter, was found dead on the street after being allegedly hit and dragged for several kilometers by a car driven by five youths in Outer Delhi's Kanjhawala area.

The woman was abandoned dead in the middle of the street, with her clothes torn and tattered from the alleged dragging incident. A total of seven persons, including the five occupants of the car, were arrested in the wake of the incident.