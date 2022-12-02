Man Dies After Iron Rod Pierces Through His Neck On Delhi-Kanpur Neelanchal Express

The iron rod entered the train damaging the window and pierced his neck causing the death of the passenger. The body was handed over to Government Railway Police.

By JE News Desk
Fri, 02 Dec 2022 04:40 PM IST
Image Credits: ANI image used for representation

A PASSENGER of the Delhi-Kanpur Neelachal Express, who was sitting on a corner seat died after an iron rod that broke through a glass window of the coach struck him in the neck, an official was cited as saying by PTI.

The deceased has been identified as Hrishekesh Dubey.

According to the spokesperson, the horrifying accident was reported at nearly 8:45 AM between Danwar and Somna in the Prayagraj division of the North Central Railway.

"One person died in general coach by external object (iron rod) which damaged the window. The train was stopped at the Aligarh junction at 09.23 hrs," the spokesperson was quoted as saying by PTI.

The Indian Railways also released an official statement regarding the same and informed that the investigation is underway.

"An iron rod being used in a railway track work entered the train by damaging the window and pierced his neck. The train was stopped at Aligarh Junction and the body handed over to Government Railway Police. Investigation is underway," it said in the statement.

Sources cited by PTI said that some work was underway on the tracks when the incident happened.

(With inputs from agency)

