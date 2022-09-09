Man Confronts Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma During Hyderabad Rally, Moves Mic Away | Watch

ASSAM Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma was confronted by a man who was dismantling the stage's microphone. The incident took place while CM Sarma was addressing a rally in Hyderabad on Friday.

#WATCH | Telangana: A man tried to confront Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma by dismantling the mike on a stage at a rally in Hyderabad pic.twitter.com/HFX0RqVEd8 — ANI (@ANI) September 9, 2022

However, the people on stage quickly overpowered the man.

Sarma is in Hyderabad to participate in various programmes, including the Ganesh Immersion Shobhayatra.

Earlier in the day, the Assam chief minister visited the city's Mahalaxmi temple.

Meanwhile, Sarma attacked Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao, claiming that the TRS chief is only interested in dynasty politics.

"Chief Minister KCR speaks about BJP-free politics but we speak about dynasty-free politics. We still see pictures of his son and daughter in Hyderabad. The country's politics should be free from dynastic politics," Sarma told ANI.

"A government should be for the country, for the people, but never for a family. The country has a liberal front and an orthodox one, and polarisation between the two has always existed," he added.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and Udupi seer Pejawar Swamy Dharmadhikari have been invited to visit Hyderabad for the Ganesh Immersion Shobhayatra by the Bhagyanagar Ganesh Utsav Samiti. Earlier, the Bhagyanagar Ganesh Utsav Samithi held a bike rally in Tankbund, Secunderabad, on Tuesday to protest the Telangana government's prohibition on the immersion of Ganesh idols on the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi.

Ganesh Chaturthi commemorates Lord Ganesha's birth. It is one of the most well-known Hindu festivals. It is celebrated for ten days, during which time Lord Ganesha is said to arrive on Earth with his mother, Goddess Parvati, and bestow his blessings on the people. Lord Ganesha is worshipped in homes, temples, and pandals.

