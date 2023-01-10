Man Carrying Cocaine Worth Rs 28 Cr Caught At Mumbai Airport, Accused Says ‘Was Honey-Trapped’

The two accused were apprehended in separate incidents, an official said. (Image: Screengrab of ANI Video.)

AIRPORT Officials have been busting strange and bizarre methods used to smuggle goods into the country including narcotics, cash, weapons, and gold.

In a recent incident, Customs department officials at the Mumbai airport arrested a passenger on Monday with Cocaine worth Rs 28 crore. The drugs were hidden inside a duffle bag of the passenger.

#WATCH | Mumbai Airport Customs y'day arrested an Indian pax carrying 2.81 Kg cocaine worth Rs 28.10 Cr, concealed in a duffle bag. Probe shows that pax was lured to carry drugs by persons whom he met only over social media. He was honey trapped to indulge in smuggling: Customs pic.twitter.com/oCxBG5F2CP — ANI (@ANI) January 10, 2023

In a video shared by ANI on Twitter, customs officials can be seen tearing the bag to recover the drugs that were concealed inside a layer of the bag. In the video, officials can be seen removing a white substance from a packet.

A total of 2.81 kg cocaine with a market value of Rs 28.10 crore was seized from the passenger. The traveller confessed to police that a stranger he contacted on social media persuaded him to transport the contraband.

“The passenger was honey trapped to smuggle the cocaine,” news agency ANI quoted the customs official as saying.

Last week on Saturday, two people were caught who were in possession of heroin and cocaine worth Rs 47 crore at the Mumbai International Airport. The customs officials seized 1.596 kilogrammes of cocaine worth 15.96 crore and 4.47 kg of heroin worth 31.29 crore.

The two accused were apprehended in separate incidents, an official said. One passenger who landed at the airport via Nairobi, Kenya and Johannesburg, South Africa, was found to be in possession of 4.47 kg of heroin. Twelve documents were used to conceal the drugs.

The other passenger who arrived at the airport on an Ethiopian Airlines flight was taken into custody after his bag was scanned and 1.596 kilograms of cocaine was found hidden in the kurta buttons and fake cavities of women's purses.

Both passengers were booked under the guidelines of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.

(With Agency Inputs.)