Man, Called For Interrogation, Beats Cop Inside Police Station In UP's Mainpuri | Watch

A video of a man thrashing a cop inside a Police station in Uttar Pradesh's Mainpuri went viral on social media. The man who was called by the police in connection with a domestic violence case lost his temper and started beating the cop.

The visuals in the video show the man getting involved in a heated argument with the cop. The enraged man soon starts hitting the police. The woman constable, standing next to him can also be seen trying to diffuse the fight. She also tries to stop the man from attacking the cop with a chair.

#WATCH | Young man loses temper, beats police official inside a police station premises in Mianpuri UP. He had been called for counselling in connection with another case.



(Note: Abusive language) pic.twitter.com/WhYJwa95NQ — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) July 5, 2022

According to the police, the accused was mentally ill and was called regarding a domestic violence case, as reported by news agency ANI. “He had been called on the complaint of domestic violence and beat up a police official inside. His family has stated he is a patient of mental illness, we will take that into account if they produce supporting documents,” Madhuvan Kumar, ASP Mainpuri, said.

The accused has been booked and detained following the incident, the officials stated. In a similar incident in April, this year, a man was arrested for allegedly assaulting a police constable in Indore. The video of the incident went viral on social media where a youth was seen beating a police constable mercilessly on the road with a heavy wooden stick.

The incident took place after the bike of the Police constable collided with that of the accused. The incident led to a heated argument which was later followed by the accused hitting the constable with a wooden stick. The accused was further arrested by the police pressing the charges of an attempt to murder and registered a case under the relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code.