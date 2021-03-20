CCTV footage of the incident has been submitted to the police and an FIR has also been lodged against the accused in Vakola police station. The accused was booked under section 377 (unnatural sex) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: In a shameful incident of animal cruelty, the Mumbai Police has booked a person for allegedly sexually abusing a stray dog in Mumbai's Santacruz area. The accused, reportedly in his 20s, allegedly sodomised a female dog and the shameful act was caught on a CCTV camera in the area.

Identified as Toufeek Ahmed, the accused works as a hawker and sells bread in the Santacruz area of Mumbai. In the CCTV footage, Toufeek can be seen sodomising the dog and fleeing the spot after committing the shameful act. According to a report by the Times of India, the CCTV footage of the incident has been submitted to the police and an FIR has also been lodged against the accused in Vakola police station. The accused was booked under section 377 (unnatural sex) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

"An FIR was lodged against the accused at the Vakola police station. Mahajan added that all electronic evidence, including the CCTV footage of the crime, was submitted to the cops", the report further quoted Animal Rescue and Care Trust (ARAC) chairperson Savita Mahajan as saying.

After the case came to light following the complaint by animal rights activists, the police started the investigation into the matter and located the accused in the incident. However, when the police officials went to his local address, the accused had left for Uttar Pradesh by that time. Now efforts are underway to arrest the accused.

In a similar incident of animal cruelty, a 65-year-old man was arrested last week in Mumbai for raping stray dogs. Identified as Ahmed Shahi, the 65-year-old accused work as a vegetable vendor in the area. The incident came to light when an animal rights activist recorded the accused luring the dogs and raping them later. The entire incident was also caught on a video, which was submitted to the police by the Bombay Animal Rights (BAR) NGO.

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan