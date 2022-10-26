Man Beaten To Death With Brick Amid Clash Over Parking In Ghaziabad

A 35-YEAR-OLD man was killed in Uttar Pradesh's Ghaziabad on Tuesday after a clash broke out between two groups after an altercation over a parking issue. The incident took place outside an eatery near Loni road in Ghaziabad, in which the victim was brutally thrashed by the accused with a brick. The incident was caught in a video shot by a passerby.

In the purported video, the victim, identified as Varun, was seen lying on the ground with the accused hitting his head with a brick. According to the police, the victim was immediately rushed to a nearby hospital, however, he lost his life on the way to the hospital. The police said that a case has been registered and five teams have been formed to nab the accused.

"The incident happened at Loni Road around 9 pm… a brawl broke out between the two parties. One side used bricks to beat up and injure the other, a youth named Varun. He was taken to the hospital and he died. Varun was a resident of the Javli village nearby. Based on the complaint of his relatives, a case has been registered," Ghaziabad SP City Gyanendra Kumar Singh said.

Varun, who ran a dairy business, was a resident of the Javli village and his father served the Delhi police. As per the accounts of the eyewitnesses, the brawl between the two took place after Varun's car, parked outside the eatery, blocked the accused car and the doors of the car could not be opened. This led to an argument between the two which later turned into a fistfight in which Varun was brutally thrashed by the assaulters.

Meanwhile, relatives of the victim also staged a protest outside the local police station alleging inaction by the police. The recent incident has again raked up the law and order issues in Ghaziabad. It has also highlighted the issue of serving liquor in roadside eateries in the city, which have in the past also led to heinous crimes.