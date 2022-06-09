Mumbai | Jagran News Desk: The crime branch of the Mumbai police has reached the neighbouring city of Pune to question Siddhesh Hiraman Kamble alias Mahakal in connection with the case in which Bollywood actor Salman Khan and his father received a threatening letter. Kamble alias Mahakal was arrested by the Pune police on Wednesday in connection with the murder of the Punjabi singer and Congress leader Sidhu Moosewala.

The police will question Kamble about who kept the threatening letter on a bench in the Bandra area of Mumbai on Sunday when Salim Khan -- Salman Khan's father -- reached there after his morning walk. Kamble, who was arrested by the Pune rural police on Wednesday, is part of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, the Maharashtra police earlier said.

On Thursday morning, a team led by Mumbai's Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime) Sangramsingh Nishandar reached the Pune crime branch office and started interrogating Kamble, the official said. The police are investigating whether the letter threatening writer Salim Khan and his actor son Salman Khan was kept on a bench in Mumbai by members of the Bishnoi gang.

On Sunday, Salman Khan's father and noted screenplay writer Salim Khan was sitting on a bench at the Bandra Bandstand after a morning walk when an unidentified man kept there a letter which mentioned a threat to kill him and his actor-son. Later, with the help of his security personnel, Salim Khan contacted the police and an FIR was registered under section 506-II (criminal intimidation) of the IPC at the Bandra police station.

The police subsequently recorded the statements of Salim Khan and Salman Khan. The police arrested Kamble in connection with the killing of singer Moosewala in Punjab last month while another suspect and his close associate Santosh Jadhav, also from Pune in Maharashtra, have been identified as a shooter in the crime, officials said on Wednesday.

Kamble, against whom the stringent Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA) had been invoked, was wanted by the Pune (rural) police for allegedly sheltering Jadhav, against whom a murder case was registered at Manchar police station in Pune in 2021.

(With Agency Inputs)

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan