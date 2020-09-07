In a video of the incident that has surfaced on the internet, the mob can be seen beating the man with sticks.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: A man, accused in a murder case, was allegedly beaten to death by a mob in Uttar Pradesh's Kushinagar district on Monday. The incident took place in the presence of policemen in Rampur Bangra village which falls under Tarya Sujan police station.

In a video of the incident that has surfaced on the internet, the mob can be seen beating the man with sticks. Several cops wearing riot gear can also be seen trying to stop the attackers, but fail as the man slowly stops moving.

Police said that the man belonged Gorakhpur and had allegedly shot and killed a teacher earlier today using his father's gun.

The deceased first shot dead the teacher, identified as Sudhir alias Guddu Singh, who was sitting outside his house. He then climbed the terrace of his house, waved the gun and fired it to keep villagers away.

When the police arrived, he tried to surrender but was caught hold of by the villagers who started attacking him with stones and sticks. SP Vinod Kumar Mishra that the attackers have not been identified yet.

Posted By: Abhinav Gupta