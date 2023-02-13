OPEN IN APP

More In News

Mamata Banerjee Trains Guns On BJP Over Cow Hug Day, Alleges BSF 'Unleashing Terror' In Border Areas

AWBI had earlier appealed to people to celebrate 'Cow Hug Day' on February 14 which is celebrated as Valentine's Day. However, the decision was further withdrawn.

By Anushka Vats
Updated: Mon, 13 Feb 2023 05:14 PM (IST)
mamata-banerjee-trains-guns-on-bjp-over-cow-hug-day-alleges-bsf-unleashing-terror-in-border-areas

WEST Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee took a jibe at the Centre's notification appealing to people to hug a cow on Valentine's Day, which was later withdrawn, and asked if the government will provide compensation in case a cow hits someone.

"If the cow hits us, what will happen? Will they (BJP) pay us compensation," she said while speaking in the Assembly.

The TMC supremo also reiterated her call to defeat the BJP in 2024, and said the country should strive to bring in a "people's government to end anarchy".

Banerjee apparently referred to BJP president JP Nadda's recent remark on violence and corruption in Bengal and stressed that her state has better law and order situation than other parts of the country.

She further claimed that the BSF has "unleashed terror" in the bordering areas of the state.

Also Read
Mamata Banerjee Slams BJP Over Suvendu Adhikari's 'Insulting' Remarks On Amartya Sen In Bengal Assembly

"Innocent people are being killed in bordering areas. The Centre never bothers to send fact-finding teams to look into these killings," the Chief Minister said.

This came after the Animal Welfare Board of India (AWBI), aiming to celebrate the 'Vedic tradition' and the immense benefits a cow possesses, urged people to celebrate 'Cow Hug Day' on February 14 which is celebrated as Valentine's Day.

Also Read
PM Modi In Meet With Kannada Actors Yash, Rishab Shetty Hails 'Efforts Of Southern Cinema'

"We all know that the Cow is the backbone of Indian culture and rural economy, sustains our life, and represents cattle wealth and biodiversity. It is known as "Kamdhenu" and "Gaumata" because of its nourishing nature like mother, the giver of all providing riches to humanity," the Animal Welfare Board informed in a statement.

However, the AWBI on Friday withdrew its appeal urging people to celebrate February 14 as 'Cow Hug Day'.

"As directed by the Competent Authority and Ministry of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying, the appeal issued by the Animal Welfare Board of India for the celebration of Cow Hug Day on 14th February 2023 stands withdrawn," read the statement.

Meanwhile, the Executive Chairman of Gopalan and Pashudhan Samvardhan Board of Madhya Pradesh, Swami Akhileshwaranand Giri, on Saturday said that 'Cow Hug Day' will be celebrated across the state on February 14 even after the Animal Welfare Board of India (AWBI) has withdrawn the appeal.

(With inputs from agencies)

Related Reads

Top Deals

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy.