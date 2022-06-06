Kolkata | Jagran News Desk: West Bengal Cabinet in a meeting on Monday has endorsed the bill to appoint Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee as the Vice-Chancellor of all state-run universities replacing Governor Jagdeep Dhankar. A proposal to remove the Governor as a Visitor to private universities has also been approved by the Cabinet.

The proposal has to be further passed as Bills in the West Bengal Legislative Assembly where the ruling Trinamool Congress is in the majority. This move is witnessed as a fallout of the long-running battle between Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar.

If the bill is passed, Mamata would become the Vice-Chancellor of State Universities that come under different departments like health, agriculture, animal husbandry and minority affairs department instead of the Governor. As of now, the Governor is the ex-officio chancellor of all the 17 State-run universities in West Bengal.

The West Bengal Cabinet on May 26 gave its nod to introduce a Bill to replace the Governor with the Chief Minister as Chancellor of all state-run universities. The monsoon session of the assembly is expected to be quite stormy over two issues: The bills for replacing the Governor with the Chief Minister as university Chancellor or visitor, and the ongoing West Bengal School Service Commission recruitment scam.

The Trinamool Congress leadership has already instructed its legislators to maintain their cool while countering the jibes of the BJP legislators and avoid any kind of untoward scene as had happened in the previous session of the assembly where the ruling and opposition MLAs got into scuffles. A number of BJP legislators including the Leader of Opposition were suspended by the Speaker.

Meanwhile, BJP leader Amit Malviya slammed Mamata Banerjee over the decision and titled this move an “attack on federalism” calling it "another attempt to evade accountability and transparency". Amid all this clash going on, Governor of West Bengal, Jagdeep Dhankar on Monday met Home Minister Amit Shah.

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan