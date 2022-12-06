Mamata Banerjee Slams BJP Over 'Vindictive Attitude' After Saket Gokhale's Arrest

West Bengal Chief Minister and TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday slammed BJP for a 'vindictive attitude' and backed party spokesperson Saket Gokhale after he was arrested by the Gujarat Police over a tweet on Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Banerjee, who is visiting Rajasthan, also claimed that Gokhale made no mistake.

"It's a very bad, and sad (incident). Saket (Gokhale) is a bright man. He is very popular on social media. He has made no mistake," Bengal CM told reporters at Jaipur airport.

"I condemn this vindictive attitude. He (Saket) has been arrested because he tweeted against the Prime Minister. People also tweet against me... We are really feeling sorry about the situation," she said before heading for Pushkar.

"Fearless... Gokhale stood against the ruling dispensation that trades lives for its own profit. In reaction, panic-stricken BJP got our national spokesperson Saket Gokhale arrested by Gujarat Police. It is their (BJP's) folly to think these acts of intimidation will make us bow."

The Trinamool leader was also backed by party general secretary Abhishek Banerjee, who said his arrest was a 'panic-stricken' reaction by the BJP.

Meanwhile, TMC spokesperson Kunal Ghosh termed Gokhale's "arrest" as "utterly disgraceful" and said that the act showed that the BJP is trying to build an "autocratic nation".

Earlier, the Gujarat Police detained Gokhale over a tweet endorsing an alleged fake news report about Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Morbi after a bridge collapse incident there on October 31, which had claimed 135 lives.

Gokhale recently tweeted a news clipping which apparently appeared to have been published in a leading Gujarati newspaper. It claimed that a query under the right to information revealed that the Gujarat government had spent Rs 30 crore on Modi's visit to Morbi after a bridge collapsed there in October.