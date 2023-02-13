Mamata Banerjee Slams BJP Over Suvendu Adhikari's 'Insulting' Remarks On Amartya Sen In Bengal Assembly

WEST Bengal Chief Minister and TMC leader Mamata Banerjee slammed the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Monday for ‘insulting’ Nobel laureate Amartya Sen and further reiterated that she will defeat the saffron party in the upcoming Lok Sabha election in 2024.

Earlier in the day, the West Bengal Assembly witnessed a ruckus after Speaker Biman Banerjee moved a privilege motion against Leader of the Opposition Suvendu Adhikari for allegedly casting aspersions on him and insulting the assembly, as reported by ANI.

However, Adhikari continued his speech in the assembly while criticising the governor’s inaugural address. However, while showing the resistance, the BJP legislative party raised slogans against the speaker and staged a walkout in the assembly.

The speaker asked Adhikari to refrain from making such allegations on the floor of the House. Following this, CM Mamata Banerjee criticised Adhikari’s conduct in the house.

"I reserve my right to introduce privilege motion against Suvendu Adhikari for casting aspersions on the speaker," the chief minister told the assembly.

Speaking before the state assembly, Mamata Banerjee said that the country should establish a ‘people's government to end anarchy’. She also said that the BJP hit a new low after insulting a Nobel laureate Amartya Sen.

The Visva-Bharati University claimeds that Sen is in possession of 1.38 acres of land, which is greater than his entitlement of 1.25 acres. However, the economist strongly denied the allegation.

Mamata Banerjee recently came in support of Amartya Sen and handed over land related documents to the economist during a visit to the Birbhum district.

In the West Bengal Assembly, Banerjee apparently made a response to recent remarks made by BJP President JP Nadda about corruption and violence in Bengal by saying that her state actually has better law and order than other parts of the country.

(With Agency Inputs.)