Cyclone Yaas: Official sources, quoted by news agency ANI, said that Banerjee came 30 minutes after the meeting started and left it after submitting paper with details of damages.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Friday did not attend the high-level meet chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to assess the damage caused by cyclone Yaas in the state. Official sources, quoted by news agency ANI, said that Banerjee came 30 minutes after the meeting started and left it after submitting paper with details of damages.

"West Bengal Chief Minister and Chief Secretary arrived late by 30 minutes for cyclone review meet despite being in the same premises, according to sources. The Chief Minister upon entering review meet handed over papers related to the cyclone impact and said that other meetings were lined up and left," ANI quoted official sources as saying.

This was supposed to be the first meet between PM Modi and Banerjee after the conclusion of the assembly elections in West Bengal that was swept by the Trinamool Congress (TMC). The two had last met on January 23 at Kolkata's Victoria Memorial.

Meanwhile, West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Suvendu Adhikari on Friday attended PM Modi's review meeting. Several other top officials were also present at the meet.

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Modi conducted aerial survey of cyclone-hit areas of West Bengal and Odisha to assess the damage caused by Yaas. He also held a crucial meet with Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik and other officials of the state administrations.

Meanwhile, Banerjee also conducted a separate aerial survey of North 24 Parganas district and other areas affected Yaas. She also held an administrative meeting with the district magistrate, superintendent of police and block development officers.

"PM had called meeting. We didn't know I had meeting in Digha. I went to Kalaikunda and gave PM report, asking for Rs 20,000 crore to Rs 10,000 crore each for Digha Development and Sundarban Development. I told him you (state's officials) wanted to meet me. I took his permission and left," ANI quoted Banerjee as saying.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma