Mamata Banerjee Serves Pakoda At Jhargram Tea Stall, Months After Trying Her Hands At Momos

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday stopped her convoy at a roadside tea stall in Jhargram and started serving pakoda to the people. The TMC chairperson is known for these unexpected interactions with the public. Banerjee was in Jhargram district of West Bengal to address a rally on the birth anniversary of tribal leader and freedom fighter Birsa Munda.

WATCH: Mamata Banerjee Serves Pakoda

#WATCH | West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee stopped her convoy at a roadside tea stall and started serving pakoda to the people, in Jhargram. pic.twitter.com/2b3NKhXj5q — ANI (@ANI) November 15, 2022

Earlier this year, Banerjee cooked momos in Darjeeling, leaving the internet amused as her video went viral. The chief minister prepared momos from scratch at a kitchen in the city and interacted with women from various self-help groups.

During the same visit to Darjeeling, she was seen serving the ‘Pani Puri’ to children and tourists a day before. The Bengal chief minister had earlier too prepared momos at a stall in Darjeeling. Going back further, in 2019, Banerjee was spotted at a tea stall making fresh cuppas and serving them to locals. This was just before she returned from the seaside town of Digha to Kolkata.

On Tuesday, the West Bengal chief minister was in Jhargram to address a rally in the tribal-dominated district. Addressing the rally, she hit out at the Centre for not releasing MGNREGA funds. "Do we have to beg before the Centre to get our financial dues cleared? They are not releasing MNREGA funds. The BJP government has to step down from power if it does not clear our dues," the chief minister said.

She questioned whether she will have to touch the feet of the Prime Minister Narendra Modi to get the dues of the state government on account of Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA) scheme.

"To get the Central funds for the 100-day job scheme under MGNREGA scheme is our right. I personally met the Prime Minister and spoke to him in the matter. Will I have to touch his feet now? The Union government will have to pay our dues at any cost. Else the positions of power have to be vacated," the Chief Minister said while addressing the birth anniversary celebration of iconic tribal freedom fighter, Birsa Munda at Jhargram on Tuesday afternoon.