Mamata Banerjee Refuses To Go On Stage Amid Chants of Jai Shri Ram At Vande Bharat Inaugural Event

In a repeat of the Victoria Memorial fiasco on Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s birth anniversary, West Bengal Chief Minister on Friday refused to go on stage from where the new Vande Bharat train - Howrah to New Jalpaiguri - was to be flagged off as BJP workers raised ‘Jai Shri Ram’ slogans.

Union Minister of Railways Ashwini Vaishnaw along with the state governor CV Ananda Bose attempted to convince her to deliver her speech from the stage to no avail. Instead Chief Minister chose to sit in a chair in the audience. She delivered her speech from beside the stage without ever going on it.

#WATCH | 'Jai Shri Ram' slogans were raised on a platform at Howrah Railway station after the arrival of West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee at the event where Vande Bharat Express was later flagged off by PM Modi through video conferencing. pic.twitter.com/PKAWPr9zSo — ANI (@ANI) December 30, 2022

Mamata Banerjee has in the past made her opposition to ‘Jai Shri Ram’ as a political slogan clear. BJP workers had again raised this slogan when she visited Varanasi and since then it has become a regular occurrence, with the Bengal CM never backing down either.

Bengal's first Vande Bharat Express, connecting Howrah and New Jalpaiguri, as well as several development projects, was virtually inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi today. New Jalpaiguri is known to be the gateway to Northeast and Bhutan.

With the new railway connection the northern and southern regions of West Bengal are likely to benefit. Several reports have claimed that Vande Bharat can take passengers from the capital city of Kolkata to the Northern hub of Siliguri within 8 hours.

Apart from the Vande Bharat train, the Prime Minister was scheduled to launch a slew of projects in West Bengal. His decision to join the programmes virtually due to his mother’s demise was announced by the Prime Minister’s Office in a tweet.

Banerjee on Friday asked Prime Minister Narendra Modi to take rest as she offered her condolences for the demise of his mother.

"Please take some rest, I don't know how to condole your mother's death, your mother is our mother. I remember my mother also," she told the PM, as quoted by ANI. Modi appeared for the event hours after his mother's demise.

Prime Minister’s mother, Heeraben, died in the early hours of Friday. She had lived a full century. Condolences and tribute had come pouring in from various quarters after the news started doing the rounds.

(With agency inputs)