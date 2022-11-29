Mamata Banerjee Raps West Bengal Officials At Govt Event, Stops Speech Midway

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee rebuked government officials during an event in North 24 Parganas district. The TMC chief was attending an event where she supposed to hand out warm clothes to the people. However, Banerjee lost her cool when she got to know that the material had not arrived at the event venue.

The district magistrate (DM) face the ire of Mamata Banerjee, who stopped her speech midway to publicly criticise the official. Nusrat Jahan, a member of the Trinamool Congress, and Dr Hari Krishna Dwivedi, the chief secretary of Bengal, were also present at the ceremony.

"I will wait on the dais till the warm clothes come. Why are they lying in the office of the BDO (block development officer)?" asked Banerjee. Around 15,000 warm clothes were supposed to be distributed at the event.

Angered by the delay, the Chief Minister went on to summon the block development officer to the venue. "If BDOs, ICs, DMs don't work then I am sorry if I will have to take action," she further said.

Banerjee, who is on a three-day tour to the Sundarbans, visited a shrine on Tuesday. Sharing visuals of her visit, the TMC wrote, "Our Hon'ble Chief Minister Smt @MamataOfficial visited the Bonobibi Temple today. She offered her prayers and wished for the well-being of one and all. Special moments. (sic)."