West Bengal Assembly Election Result 2021: In her plea, TMC chief Mamata Banerjee has alleged that BJP's Suvendu Adhikari used corrupt practises to win the Nandigram election.

Kolkata | Jagran Politics Desk: The Calcutta High Court on Friday deferred the hearing of the plea filed by Trinamool Congress (TMC) supremo and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee challenging the assembly election result in Nandigram that was won by Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Suvendu Adhikari to June 24.

"Let the matter be listed next Thursday. In the meantime Registrar shall file report before this court as to whether the petition has been filed in conformity with provisions of Representation of People Act," the court said, as reported by Bar and Bench.

In her plea, Banerjee has alleged that Adhikari used corrupt practises -- including bribery, undue influence and spreading enmity -- to win the Nandigram election. She also claimed that discrepancies were committed in the counting process.

Though Mamata's TMC raced back to power in West Bengal, winning over 200 seats in the assembly election, she lost the key battle of Nandigram to her aide-turned-rival Adhikari.

However, Banerjee had refused to accept her loss and claimed that the counting officials in Nandigram were threatened against recounting of votes.

"I received an SMS from someone wherein Returning Officer of Nandigram has written to someone if he allows recounting then his life would be under threat. For four hours the server was down. Governor also congratulated me. Suddenly everything changed. I will move court," she said.

Later, the TMC also wrote a letter to the election commission, asking the poll body for a recounting of votes for the Nandigram constituency. However, their proposal was refused by the election commission.



"Such refusal is bad in law and coloured. We demand an immediate recounting of Nandigram AC 210 to preserve the sanctity of the electoral process," the TMC had said in its letter.

Meanwhile, the BJP has slammed Banerjee for refusing to accept her defeat in Nandigram. "How do you lose an election twice? First, at the hustings and then, like a sore loser, challenging people's verdict in the court. It would be fascinating to see Mamata Banerjee suffer the humiliation of Nandigram defeat twice over," tweeted BJP's Amit Malviya.

In the recently concluded assembly election in West Bengal, the TMC registered a landslide victory in polls winning 213 seats. The BJP, on the other hand, won just 77 seats, emerging as the second-largest party in the state assembly.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma