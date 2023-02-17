‘Why No Central Team Sent?’: Mamata Banerjee On Mother-Daughter Duo's Death During Demolition Drive In UP

WEST Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee asked why no central teams are being sent to probe the death of a mother-daughter duo who set themselves on fire in the BJP-ruled state of Uttar Pradesh during an anti-encroachment drive. The mother and daughter had immolated themselves when Kanpur Dehat district officials had come to remove their hut, which they alleged was built on public land.

CM Banerjee slammed the Yogi Adityanath-led UP government of conducting the drive to selectively evict poor people.

"But no probe is instituted in such cases; why was no central team sent there?" she asked, according to a PTI report, while speaking at a programme in Bankura district.

In an attempt to project her state in a positive light, in contrast to BJP ruled states, she claimed that her government provides land rights to the less fortunate with an aim to ensure their safety. Lately, several central teams have been visiting West Bengal over allegations of misappropriation of funds allocated for central schemes like MNREGA, PM-AWAS Yojna, Mid-day meal scheme, et cetera.

All Indian Trinamool Congress’s top leadership, including CM Banerjee Diamond Harbour Member of Parliament Abhishek Banerjee, have been vociferously attacking the BJP for sending these central teams. They allege that BJP prompting investigating agencies with a vindictive mindset.

Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath ordered a magisterial inquiry in the case of mother-daughter duo taking their lives due to state action. Earlier this week, officials had claimed that local residents of Madauli village had alleged that Gendan Lal (husband and father of the deceased women) had built his home on the land of ‘gram samaj’.

At the public meeting, Mamata Banerjee that majority of MLAs in Bankura are from the BJP, besides having two MP from here, so what are they doing for the district.

“They visit the district before elections and run away after voting ends,” she said, according to a report by Ananda Bazaar Patrika. Voters in West Bengal will soon cast their votes in the Panchayat elections. All major parties in the state have already launched their campaigns.

Trinamool supremo also claimed today that her government ended the terror of extremist Left-wing militants in West Bengal. She said people could not step out of their homes due to the fear of these militants in the Maoist-affected Jangalmahal areas. Jangalmahal is a common term used to denote tribal dominated areas spread across Bankura, Paschikm Mednipur, Jhargram, and Purulia districts.

"Touchwood, no Maoist attack or ambush has taken place in the last 11 years and no one has had to stay indoors out of such fear," she said, expressing satisfaction at her government’s work.

(With agency inputs)