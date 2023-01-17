‘People Not Responsible, Centre Must Protect Them’: Mamata Banerjee On Joshimath Crisis

JOSHIMATH, a hill town situated in Uttarakhand is witnessing its worst crisis ever. Now, describing the situation in calamity-hit Joshimath as "very dangerous", West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday said the residents of the tiny hill town in Uttarakhand were not responsible for the disaster and the Centre must take steps on a war-footing to protect people.

Bengal CM said the central government should have taken steps much earlier as there were already predictions of land subsidence.

She said the Raniganj coal belt in West Bengal's Paschim Bardhaman district might also face a fate similar to that of Joshimath as the area is also subsidence-prone.

"Why were necessary steps not taken when there were warnings of possible landslides? The situation in Joshimath is very dangerous.

The residents of the hill town, however, are not responsible. It is the duty of the government to take care of the people if there is any disaster," Banerjee said at Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose International Airport in Kolkata.

"The government must take steps on a war-footing so that people do not suffer," she added.

Banerjee was leaving for Alipurduar where she is scheduled to meet party leaders and hold meetings with government officials before leaving for poll-bound Meghalaya.

Meanwhile, hundreds of residents have been shifted to relief centres in safe places after land subsidence began in Joshimath. Also , the Uttarakhand government has already announced relief packages worth crores of rupees for the affected families of Joshimath.

Meanwhile, Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami said that the relief package has been released for nearly 3,000 families affected by gradual land subsidence in the Himalayan state.

"For the time being, interim assistance of Rs 1.50 lakh per family is being given. An advance amount of Rs 1 lakh has been given to the affected land owners or families due to landslides in the affected area before the permanent settlement displacement policy is prepared.”



