Mamata Banerjee May Meet Stalin In Chennai On Wednesday, Discuss 2024 Strategy

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is likely to call on Tamil Nadu counterpart MK Stalin during her visit to Chennai on Wednesday. The meeting is being seen as Banerjee's renewed bid to unite the Oppposition ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections as the two leaders are expected to discuss strategies for the poll.

The TMC chief has been invited to the Tamil Nadu capital by West Bengal Governor La Ganesan to his elder brother's birthday celebration on November 3, PTI quoted an official as saying. Banerjee may also meet several prominent leaders of Tamil Nadu invited to the event.

Banerjee is expected to meet Stalin at his camp office soon after landing in Chennai.

The West Bengal CM has time and again called for a united Opposition to challenge BJP in the next general elections. She has canvased the country meeting regional leaders and pushing for a strong front.

In September, she had claimed that she would join hands with other opposition and regional leaders to defeat the BJP in 2024.

At a mega rally in Kolkata, she had said, “All opposition parties will join hands to defeat the BJP. All of us will be on one side and the BJP on the other. The BJP's arrogance of 300 seats will be its nemesis. There will be ‘Khela Hobe' in 2024,” she said.

La Ganesan had taken up the additional charge of West Bengal on July 18, 2022, besides Manipur after Jagdeep Dhankhar was nominated the vice-presidential candidate by the NDA. Dhankar's term in office had been marked by spats with Banerjee. However, the chief minister and the new Governor have since made efforts to have a cordial relationship.

Opposition leaders however questioned Banerjee's trip to Chennai on taxpayers' money to attend a family programme of a "temporary' governor. West Bengal Pradesh Congress Committee president Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury described Banerjee's visit as "nothing but an attempt to restore her lost credentials in Indian politics". CPM leader Sujan Chakraborty called it an "excuse" to leave Bengal at a time when people are demonstrating demanding jobs.