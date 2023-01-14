'Mamata Banerjee Has Ability To Become PM': Nobel Laureate Amartya Sen On 2024 Lok Sabha Election

WEST Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee has the ability to become the country's next prime minister, said Nobel laureate Amartya Sen on Thursday.

In an interview with the news agency PTI Sen said, "It's not that she does not have the ability to do it. She clearly has the ability. On the other hand, it's yet not established that Mamata can pull the forces of public dismay against the BJP in an integrated way to make it possible for her to have the leadership to put an end to the fractionalisation in India."

Sen further also expressed doubts about the Congress' ability to register a victory in the 2024 elections, which according to him, has 'weakened'. However, he also said that it is the only party to provide an all-India vision.

"The Congress seems to have weakened a lot and I do not know how much somebody can rely on Congress. On the other hand, Congress certainly provides an all-India vision which no other party can take over. Then again, there are divisions within the Congress."

"If the BJP looks strong and powerful, it has a good deal of weakness too. So, I think other political parties will be able to come to a debate if they really try. I do not know enough to be able to dismiss the anti-BJP parties together," he said.

Sen also lashed at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and accused it of narrowing the vision of India.

"The BJP has narrowed the understanding of India as just Hindu India and as a Hindi-speaking India in such a strong way that it would be sad if there is no alternative to the BJP in the country today," said the economist.

He also stressed that it "would be a mistake" to think that the 2024 Lok Sabha election would be a one-horse race in favour of the BJP. He also felt that the regional parties will also be important for the upcoming general election.

"The DMK is an important party, Banerjee's TMC is certainly important, and the Samajwadi Party has some standing but whether that could be extended I do not know. But, I do not know enough to be able to dismiss the anti-BJP parties together," he said.

(With inputs from PTI)