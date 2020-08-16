The Governor did not elaborate on what kind of surveillance the Raj Bhawan has been put under, though, said that he has initiated a “very serious, critical probe” into the matter, which will be “completed soon enough”.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: In a serious allegation against the Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress government, West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar on Sunday said that Raj Bhavan has been placed under surveillance and that the action "undermines the sanctity of the institution".

The statement came a day after Dhankhar tweeted that West Bengal Chief Minister's decision to skip the Independence Day celebration at the Raj Bhawan had left him “startled and stunned.”

"I would like to tell you all that the Raj Bhavan is under surveillance. It undermines the sanctity of the Raj Bhavan. I will do everything to protect its sanctity," Dhankhar said at a press conference, as reported by PTI.

The Governor did not elaborate on what kind of surveillance the Raj Bhawan has been put under, though, said that he has initiated a “very serious, critical probe” into the matter, which will be “completed soon enough”.

“As constitutional act, I will not, will never suffer any surveillance of any nature whatsoever. Those who have done it, must pay the price according to rule of law. My internal inquiry will be completed soon enough," he said.

He also said that lawlessness continues to persist in the state.

Earlier in the day, Dhankhar had tweeted that Mamata Banerjee has set a “bad precedent” by not attending the Independence Day at the Raj Bhavan.

“Glimpses of 'At Home' reception hosted on Independence Day at Raj Bhavan. CM and executive @MamataOfficial set bad precedent by not attending. Another painful instance of distancing from Constitution,” the tweet read.

Dhankhar has often crossed swords with the TMC government over a host of issues in the past one year.

Posted By: Lakshay Raja