Mamata Banerjee Demands SC-Monitored Probe Into Gujarat Bridge Collapse, Questions CBI, ED Inaction

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday demanded a judicial probe into the Morbi bridge collapse that killed 135 people. The TMC chief said a judicial commission under the Supreme Court should look into the incident.

"I am shocked by the incident. I expressed my condolences to the family members of those who have lost their lives...I think there should be a judicial commission under the Supreme Court to look into the Gujarat bridge collapse," PTI quoted Banerjee as saying.

Banerjee also wondered why probe agencies like the Central Bureau Of Investigation (CBI) and the Enforcement Directorate (ED) were not arresting those responsible for the incident.

Hitting out at the Gujarat government for allegedly failing to help family members of the deceased, saying BJP is "busy with the coming state election".

Speaking to reporters at the Kolkata airport before emplaning for Chennai, Banerjee said, "Those who have worked to renovate the bridge should be held responsible. Why the ED, CBI and other agencies are not taking action against those responsible for the collapse."

The West Bengal CM is visiting Chennai on the invitation of Governor La Ganesan to his elder brother's birthday on November 3.

While Banerjee slammed the role of the Gujarat government in the bridge collapse, she refused to take any question on Prime Minister Narendra Modi "because it is his state".