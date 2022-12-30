Mamata Banerjee Condoles PM Modi's Mother Heeraben's Death, Asks Him 'To Take Rest'

Narendra Modi virtually attended an inaugural event, alongside Mamata Banerjee, for the new high speed Vande Bharat train running between Howrah and New Jalpaiguri.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Friday asked Prime Minister Narendra Modi to take rest as she offered her condolences for the demise of his mother. "Your mother is our mother", she said at an event that PM Modi was supposed to attend physically but had to do in virtual mode after the demise of his mother. The event was held for inaugurating the first Vande Bharat high-speed train running between Howrah and New Jalpaiguri.

"Please take some rest, I don't know how to condole your mother's death, your mother is our mother. I remember my mother also," she told the PM, as quoted by ANI. Modi appeared for the event hours after his mother's demise.

#WATCH | Kolkata: On behalf of the people of West Bengal, I thank you so much for giving us this opportunity. It's a sad day for you. Your mother means our mother also. May god give you the strength to continue your work, please take some rest: West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee pic.twitter.com/WVfMkiLDXf — ANI (@ANI) December 30, 2022

Prime Minister’s mother, Heeraben, died in the early hours of Friday. She had lived a full century. Condolences and tribute had come pouring in from various quarters after the news started doing the rounds.

"A glorious century rests at the feet of God... In Maa, I have always felt that trinity, which contains the journey of an ascetic, the symbol of a selfless Karmayogi and a life committed to values," Modi said on Twitter, soon after Heeraben’s death.

Apart from the Vande Bharat train, the Prime Minister was scheduled to launch a slew of projects in West Bengal. His decision to join the programmes virtually was announced by the Prime Minister’s Office in a tweet.

At the event, Mamata Banerjee also claimed that work on four out of the five railway projects that PM Modi will launch today was started when she served as the railway minister from 1999-2000 with the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance.

She refused to get on the stage when BJP workers shouted 'Jai Shri Ram' slogans. Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw was seen trying to convince her to come up on stage, but she did not budge, according to an NDTV report. Later, Vaishnaw and Union Minister Subhash Sarkar were seen trying to convince BJP workers not to shout slogans as this was a government, not a political programme.

The Bengal Chief Minister addressed the gathering without even getting on the stage. She condoled the PM's mother's death and expressed gratitude to him for joining the programme even after suffering a huge personal loss.

(With agency inputs)