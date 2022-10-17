Mamata Banerjee Appeals To PM Modi To Allow Sourav Ganguly To Contest ICC Election

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday appealed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and requested him to allow the outgoing BCCI President Sourav Ganguly to contest for the ICC election

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday appealed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and requested him to allow the outgoing BCCI President Sourav Ganguly to contest for the ICC election, reported news agency ANI.

"I request PM to make sure Sourav Ganguly must be allowed to contest ICC election. He's a popular figure which is why he is being deprived. Request the government of India not to take a decision politically, but for cricket, sports...He is not a political party member," said Banerjee as quoted by ANI.

She further added that Ganguly is the pride of country and said that he was excluded in an "unfair way".

"On behalf of all countrymen I say that Sourav Ganguly is our pride, he has skillfully managed his sports & administration career. He was BCCI president. He was excluded in an unfair way; the compensation for it will be to send him to ICC," she said.

Following Banerjee's appeal, opposition leader Suvendu Adhikari took a jibe at Trinamool Congress (TMC) Supremo and accused her of doing politics in sports.

"Remove Shah Rukh Khan and make Sourav Ganguly the brand ambassador of West Bengal. If Mamata Banerjee wanted to extend Sourav Ganguly's tenancy then she should've made him brand ambassador of West Bengal. Don't do politics in sports. PM Modi stays out of these things," he said.

