Mamata Banerjee Accuses BJP Workers Of Violence: 'Police Could Have Fired...'

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday accused Bharatiya Janata Party workers of engaging in violence during protests against her government and said action will be taken against those creating nuisance. Banerjee also claimed that BJP had brought workers from other states for the protests. She also defended the police action against the protestors.

"People were harassed and public properties vandalised and destroyed. You can't have goons and bombs brought in, in the name of protests. Remember, police and fringe elements cannot go together. No anti-social activity will get any cover under the garb of politics, the police will take action if that happens," Banerjee said.

"People from other states were brought in to create nuisance in Bengal. They (BJP) brought bombs & pistols & did hooliganism in the name of protests. I've never stopped democratic protests,but no anti-social activity will be tolerated in the name of politics," said CM Mamata.

Her remarks came after clashes broke out in several parts of the state as workers left for Kolkata to take part in Nabanna Abhiyan on Tuesday.

"The police officers could have fired in the air, but they were very measured in their response. This cannot happen, you cannot book trains and bring people from other states to create a nuisance in Bengal," she added.

Banerjee further said that she is not against democratic protests but violence.

"Since they don't have numbers, they resorted to bombs and goondaism to create violence. I have never stopped democratic protests, you work in a democratic way, and no one will stop you. But in the name of andolan (agitation), you can't get bombs and break heads. I pray for those who were injured, and hope they get well soon."

Meanwhile, earlier on Tuesday, Kolkata Police detained Leader of Opposition in West Bengal Assembly Suvendu Adhikari and MP Locket Chatterjee ahead of Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) protest march to state secretariat 'Nabanna'.

The BJP leaders were detained from Hastings in Kolkata when they were leading the Nabanna Chalo Abhiyan. Adhikari, Chatterjee and BJP leader Rahul Sinha were taken to Kolkata Police headquarters in Lalbazar.