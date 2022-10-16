Mallikarjun Kharge Vs Shashi Tharoor: With Different Methods But Same Goal, Veterans Set For Congress President Poll

THE CONGRESS party is all set to vote to elect a non-Gandhi president after 24 years, with senior leaders Mallikarjun Kharge and Shashi Tharoor competing against each other for the top post of the "Grand Old Party".

Monday (17 October), can be seen as an end to the battle for the post of Congress president, wherein new contenders, including current chief ministers, former chief ministers, and members of G-23, kept on adding themselves and removing every day. This will be the first time in two decades that someone from the non-Gandhi family will be elected as the President of Congress.



Recent Statements By Candidates

Mallikarjun Kharge, the front-runner for the position of Congress president on Sunday said that if elected, he would have no shame about seeking the guidance and backing of the Gandhi family in administering the "Grand Old Party." His statements came ahead of the allegations making buzz that he would be the remote control of the Gandhi family on becoming the AICC president.

Meanwhile, Shashi Tharoor posted a video of his manifesto and urged the voters to cast their vote on the basis of their conscience and not on any other force.

Last Non-Gandhi President

The Congress will elect a non-Gandhi president tomorrow after a span of 24 years. The last non-Gandhi president was Sitaram Kesri. It was March 14, 1998, when Kesri entered the Congress Working Committee (CWC) meeting and hardly anyone stood up to greet him. Meanwhile, Pranab Mukherjee thanked him and moved a resolution in the party office asking Sonia Gandhi to become the president of the AICC. A few reports say that Kesri was locked inside a room for hours until Sonia took over the party. Sonia Gandhi then took over the party as its president till she handed over the responsibility to Rahul Gandhi.





Polling Process and Schedule

The time for the polling is scheduled to be between 10:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m. The voting will be done by secret ballot and all the ballot boxes will be brought to the All India Congress Committee(AICC)headquarters in New Delhi. The votes polled will then be counted on October 19, and the result will be declared after the counting gets over.

Madhusudan Mistry, Chairman of the CEA, said, "In AICC also there will be a booth, especially for all the senior leaders, working committee members and all those whose identity card is from a different state but are staying in Delhi. If they write to us that they want to vote in Delhi, then we will make arrangements here as well. They can also vote here in the AICC. "

A total of 67 booths have been set up in all the states as per the details given by the central election authority of Congress(CEA). It has assured all the voters of the secrecy of the ballot.

The ballot papers, according to Mistry, will be mixed so that no one will know how many votes the candidate got from a particular state.



Kharge and Tharoor

Popularly known as "Solillada Saradara", Kharge is a leader with more than 50 years of experience in politics. The 80-year-old Kharge, who was elected MLA nine times in a row, has seen a steady rise in his career graph from humble beginnings as a union leader in his home-district of Gulbarga, now Kalaburagi.

He joined the Indian National Congress in 1969, and he later rose to the position of Gulbarga City Congress Committee president.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, Kharge defied the Narendra Modi wave that swept Karnataka, notably the Hyderabad-Karnataka area, and won from Gulbarga by a margin of more than 74,000 votes, proving that he was unbeatable at the polls.

The senior politician was, however, defeated by Umesh Jadhav of the BJP in Gulbarga in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections by a margin of 95,452 votes. In Kharge's lengthy political career, that was the first electoral defeat.

Kharge, a devoted Congressman, has held a variety of positions in several ministries that have extended his administrative skills.

In June 2020, he was elected unopposed to the Rajya Sabha from Karnataka, and is currently the 17th Leader of the Opposition in Upper House of Parliament, succeeding Ghulam Nabi Azad in February last year.



Tharoor, a best-selling author, master of language, former UN ambassador, and social media "pioneer" with 8.3 million followers, has shown he is far from being a "quockerwodger," a term with political connotations for a wooden puppet, and is instead independent-minded and acting on his own terms. Tharoor was the first to declare he would run for Congress president as rumours about who would enter the campaign for the position grew and most of his party colleagues declined.

A civil servant who entered politics in 2009 and was initially elected as Thiruvananthapuram's MP on the Congress ticket. Despite joining politics at the age of 53, he made significant political progress after winning the Lok Sabha election. He won the seat for a third time in 2019, defeating Kummanam Rajashekharan, the BJP-NDA candidate, by a margin of 99,989 votes.

In July 2020, Tharoor crossed a milestone by becoming the longest-serving parliamentarian representing the Thiruvananthapuram Lok Sabha constituency.

Tharoor, a prominent politician and one of the best speakers in the House, presently serves as chair of the parliamentary committee on information technology and communications, after serving as chair of the parliamentary standing committee on external affairs. The government, according to reports, has chosen to take the panel's chairmanship from the Congress.