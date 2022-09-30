It's Mallikarjun Kharge Vs Shashi Tharoor In Final Race For Congress President; Digvijaya Backs Out

AMID the ongoing political drama within Congress for the past one month, the deadline to file nomination for the top post of the grand old party ended on Friday. Senior Congress leaders Mallikarjun Kharge and Shashi Tharoor filed their nominations for the Congressional presidential elections, which are scheduled for October. While Kharge seemed to be the most revered choice of the members, Tharoor filed the nomination as well and held a press conference afterward.

Here are the latest updates:

1.Senior Congressman and Rajya Sabha Opposition Leader Mallikarjun Kharge filed his nomination at the party office for the post of Congress President. Earlier, Shashi Tharoor and Jharkhand Congress leader KN Tripathi also filed their nominations for the Congress president.

2. Former Madhya Pradesh CM Digvijaya Singh and Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot were also involved in the race, but they eventually dropped out. Singh visited Mallikarjun Kharge's residence this morning. Speaking to the reporters, he said, "I told him that I stand by him and can't even think of contesting against him. I will be his proposer. "

3. As Kharge entered the contest for the chief of the party, it was expected that Shashi Tharoor, like others, would pull himself out of the race. However, Tharoor stated that he will not withdraw his nomination. At a media gathering, Tharoor said, "Those who would like to continue the status quo would not be inclined to vote for me because I represent change, a different approach, and a vision to take the party forward in a different way, as for some years we've been suffering setbacks."

4.Hours after filing his nomination on Friday, Tharoor was embroiled in a controversy because his election manifesto featured a 'distorted map of India' that omitted parts of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh. However, he later rectified the blunder by replacing it with the correct map of India in his election manifesto. He also apologised unconditionally for the mistake.

5. Earlier on Thursday, Gehlot announced his withdrawal from the race after meeting Sonia Gandhi and offering her his apology for the commotion his supporters had caused in Rajasthan regarding a potential leadership change in the state just before he was to submit his nomination papers for the Congress chief elections.

6. Tharoor also equated Kharge to Mahabharat's character "Bhishma Pitamah", who was the mentor of the Kaurvas, and said he would not say anything negative about Kharge or other party leaders like Digvijaya Singh.

"We're not enemies or rivals; we're colleagues, and we're interested in seeing the party go forward... Mallikarjun Kharge is the 'Bhishma Pitamah' of our party. Let the party workers decide how to proceed. I won't say anything negative about Kharge, Digvijaya Singh. "

7. The candidature of Kharge was proposed by party leaders Ashok Gehlot, Digvijaya Singh, AK Antony, Pawan Kumar Bansal, Mukul Wasnik, and Pramod Tiwwari, even by the members of the G-23, a group of senior Congress leaders who rebelled against the party, seeking transformational changes in the grand old party.

8. Madhusudan Mistry, who is the poll officer for the Congress president's elections, said, "We have received 14 forms submitted by (Mallikarjun) Kharge, 5 by Shashi Tharoor and 1 by KN Tripathi. Tomorrow, we will scrutinise forms, and by tomorrow evening, we will announce forms that are valid and the names of candidates."

9. Mistry has also said, "None of these 3 is an official candidate of the party. They're contesting on their own. The Congress president has made it very clear that she'll stay neutral throughout the process and if someone claims he has her blessings, it is incorrect."

10.Nominations for the post of Congress president closed at 3 pm today, and the results will be declared on October 19.