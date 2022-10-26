Mallikarjun Kharge Forms Steering Committee In Place Of Congress Working Committee

Mallikarjun Kharge, who took over as the new Congress chief, formed a steering committee of 47 party members on his first day in office. The committee will function in place of the Congress's Working Committee (CWC), and include former party presidents Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi, and former prime minister Manmohan Singh.

Kharge announced the decision in a meeting of the party's Central Election Committee (CEC) to finalise candidates for the Gujarat Assembly polls.

The 80-year-old veteran officially assumed charge of the office of Congress president at the party headquarters in Delhi in the presence of senior party leaders.

Congress Central Election Authority chairman Madhusudan Mistry handed over the certificate of election to Kharge, who defeated Shashi Tharoor in the organisational polls held on October 17.

Kharge, who took over from Sonia Gandhi, said it was a matter of pride to carry forward legacy of Congress.

"It's an emotional moment for me. I want to thank Congress people for making a worker's son, an ordinary worker, the president of Congress. It is a matter of pride to carry forward the legacy of the Congress," he said.

The Congress leader said that it was a matter of privilege and pride for him to handle the responsibility as a party which was led by leaders like Mahatma Gandhi, Jawaharlal Nehru and Subhash Chandra Bose.

"As president, it will be my utmost duty to look after our workers. Together, we will build an India that will be enlightened, empowered and equal for every citizen. We will uphold the Constitution of this country, respect everyone's rights and give equal opportunities, defeat those who spread hate, and fight inflation, unemployment and hunger," he said.

