'Bakrid Mein Bachenge Toh': Mallikarjun Kharge Evades Question On Congress' PM Face For 2024

SENIOR Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge, who is contesting for the post of party chief, snubbed questions on electing the prime ministerial candidate for the 2024 Lok Sabha polls. Kharge was reportedly asked if he would be up against Rahul Gandhi while deciding the party's PM face, to which he replied, "Bakrid mein bachenge toh Muharram mein nachenge".

His statement, which literally translated to "if the goat survives Bakrid, only then will it dance in Muharram", meant that he needed to win the party's presidential polls before making future plans.

"I am contesting the organisational election. There is a saying 'Bakrid mein bachenge toh Muharram mein nachenge'. First, let these elections get over and let me become president, then we will see," news agency ANI quoted Kharge as saying at a press conference held at PCC office in Bhopal.

Kharge, who tendered resignation as Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha to contest the party's presidential poll, is up against MP Shashi Tharoor.

In Madhya Pradesh for his campaign, Kharge met Congress delegates and appealed to them to vote in his favour. The Congress leader also said he believes in collective leadership.

Kharge said when Gandhi family members did not agree to become president of the party in the presidential elections, he entered the fray on request of party workers and senior leaders.

He promised to implement the party's Udaipur Declaration. "After I am elected as the party chief, I will work to implement every point of the Udaipur Declaration."

"The decisions were taken only four months ago. The decisions taken in chintan shivir were decided after contemplation. I believe in collective leadership. I will take decisions together with everyone," he said.

He said the Congress will fight for people's rights and added that he was in the fray against Shashi Tharoor only till the organisational elections, "but there is no difference between us".

"Both of us will fight together against BJP," he said.

Kharge said the Congress came to power in six states under the leadership of Rahul Gandhi and accused the BJP of destabalising party-led governments and "stealing MLAs".

"On one hand, they say Congress does not have a mass base and they buy MLAs of the elected government of Congress," he alleged.

Kharge, 80, said thinking and ideology is needed in the party's organisational contest and age is not a factor.

On Tuesday, the veteran leader had clarified that his name was not suggested by the part's interim chief Sonia Gandhi.

"Sonia Gandhi suggesting my name for the president position is all a rumour, I have never said this. She has clearly stated that anyone from the Gandhi family will neither be a part of the election nor support any candidate," Kharge had said.

(With ANI inputs)