'Revival Of Congress Begins': Shashi Tharoor Leads Wishes For Mallikarjun Kharge On Becoming Party Chief

SOON after senior Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge was declared the winner of the Congress Presidential polls, Shashi Tharoor who was contesting against Kharge wished him all the success for his victory. Kharge swept the party presidential election with a thumping majority against Tharoor. He got 7897 votes while Tharoor got about 1000 votes.

This is the first time after 24 years, the party got a new chief from outside the Gandhi family. The 80-year-old finally succeeded Sonia Gandhi who is the longest-serving Congress president since 1998 barring the two years between 2017 and 2019 when Rahul Gandhi took over.

“It is a great honour & a huge responsibility to be President of @INCIndia &I wish @Kharge Ji all success in that task. It was a privilege to have received the support of over a thousand colleagues,& to carry the hopes& aspirations of so many well-wishers of Congress across India,” Tharoor tweeted.

Calling Kharge’s victory “a win of democracy”, Rajasthan Congress leader Sachin Pilot said he has full faith that with his (Kahrge) experience, the party will benefit. He also said that the Opposition must be nervous because this has not been done before in Congress.

“Mallikarjun Kharge won with a huge majority; a win of democracy. I congratulated him. I've faith his experience will benefit the party...9000 elected people elected the President, this was never done before by any party. Opposition must be nervous today,” he said.

Taking to Twitter, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi also congratulated Kharge and said the party president represents a democratic vision of India. "Congratulations to Mallikarjun Kharge Ji on being elected as the President of @INCIndia. The Congress President represents a democratic vision of India. His vast experience and ideological commitment will serve the party well as he takes on this historic responsibility," he tweeted.

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot who was one of the frontrunners for the party’s top post polls, however, later withdrew his name, called kharge's victory a moment of pride. “It's a moment of pride that Mallikarjun Kharge became Congress President, he is an experienced leader. Congress will strengthen under his leadership, and our party is united across the country,” he told to media persons.

According to Congress sources it said that the elected president will take charge after Diwali in the presence of senior leaders in a programme at the Congress headquarters. Earleir, ahead of the counting of the voting, Shashi Tharoor's team approached the election authority alleging that there were certain irregularities on voting day in some states. The team of the Tharoor alleged "extreme serious irregularities" in the voting which was held on Monday.