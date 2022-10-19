'Ask Kharge Ji': Did Rahul Gandhi Announce New Congress President Ahead Of Results?

AS MALLIKARJUN Kharge swept the party presidential election with a huge margin against Shashi Tharoor, Wayanad MP Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday said he won’t comment on what his role will be as is for the president to decide. This statement from Gandhi came even before the result of the Congress presidential election.

Amid the Andhra Pradesh leg of Bharat Jodo Yatra, Congress MP said, "I can't comment on Congress President's role, that's for Mr Kharge (party's Presidential candidate) to comment on. The President will decide what my role is...and where I will be deployed ask Kharge Ji, Sonia Ji.”

Within an hour of his statement, the results were announced and Mallikarjun Kharge was officially declared the winner of the Congress presidential elections with 7897 votes, Shashi Tharoor got about 1000 votes. The 80-year-old finally succeeded Sonia Gandhi who is the longest-serving Congress president since 1998 barring the two years between 2017 and 2019 when Rahul Gandhi took over.

Congress sources also said the elected president will take charge after Diwali in the presence of senior leaders in a programme at the Congress headquarters. Hoeverwver, earleir, Shashi Tharoor approached the election authority alleging that there were certain irregularities on voting day in some states.

Before the result of the Congress presidential election, the Shashi Tharoor camp approached the party's election authority alleging that it suspected "extremely serious irregularities" in Uttar Pradesh on the day of the polling and demanded that all votes from the state be deemed invalid.

Rahul Gandhi further targeted BJP and other regional parties for not conducting presidential elections."We are the only political party in the country that holds selections, we are also the political party that has an election commission inside it. Everyone asks questions about polls in Congress. I'm proud that Congress has had open and transparent polls. Why is nobody interested in elections in other parties, including the BJP and other regional parties?" said the Congress leader.

The 3500 kilometres yatra will be a historic event for the Congress and the entire country. It is the longest march on foot by any Indian politician in the history of India, the Congress said earlier in a statement.

According to Congress, the 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' is being held to combat the divisive politics of the BJP-led Centre and awaken the country's people to the dangers of economic inequalities and social polar and political centralisation.

