Mallikarjun Kharge Emerging As Top Choice For Congress President Post, Gehlot Still In Race: Report

AMID the political crisis in Rajasthan over the appointment of Ashok Gehlot's successor, Congress sources on Tuesday said the game is still on for Gehlot as he is not ruled out from the presidential race yet. However, Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge is said to have emerged as the top choice for the party President's post and leaders have been called for the nomination on Thursday, IANS reported.

Earlier, Congress Working Committee members unhappy with Gehlot and his loyalists have demanded from Sonia Gandhi to pull the state chief minister out of the race for the party chief and select another candidate for the top post, sources said on Monday.

Congress sources said that Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot is not yet ruled out from the race and Kumari Selja's name is also under consideration while Rahul Gandhi's choice is said to be K.C. Venugopal.

Congress treasurer Pawan Kumar Bansal has taken a nomination form from the Central Election Authority, but sources said that it's not clear whether he will file a nomination or not. On his part, Bansal said he is only a proposer, not the candidate. CEA Chairman Madhusudan Mistry said: "Till now (Shashi) Tharoor and Pawan Bansal have taken nomination forms from the CEA.”

When there is speculation over Senior Congress leader Kamal Nath, whose name had also come up for presidential polls, had met Congress President Sonia Gandhi on Monday said that he doesn't want to become the party chief and wants to continue to work for the party in Madhya Pradesh.

The Congress leadership is considering a plan B for the top party position, for which Gehlot was viewed as a contender, as a result of the unfolding drama in Rajasthan. However, the open defiance by his loyal MLAs had brought him under a cloud. The time is running out as the election process has started and September 30 is the last day of nomination.

(With Agency Inputs)