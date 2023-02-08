Mallikarjun Kharge Calls PM Modi ‘Mauni Baba’ Over His Silence On Adani Issue

Kharge also alleged that the wealth of one of the closest friends of Prime Minister Narendra Modi has increased by 12 times in the last two and half years. (Image Credit: ANI.)

CONGRESS President Mallikarjun Kharge who is also the leader of the opposition in the Rajya Sabha called Prime Minister Narendra Modi ‘Mauni Baba’ and questioned his silence on the Adani issue.

While delivering the Motion of Thanks on the President’s address in the Rajya Sabha, Kharge said, “The people who spread hatred, if the PM raises an eye on them, they will sit down thinking I will not get a ticket this time. But today he has chosen to remain quiet. He has become a Mauni Baba.”

The leader of the opposition also demanded a Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) investigation over the financial fraud allegations in the Adani issue since the release of the Hindenburg Research Report.

Kharge also alleged that the wealth of one of the closest friends of Prime Minister Narendra Modi has increased by 12 times in the last two and half years.” In 2014 it was a Rs 50,000 crore group while in 2019 it became Rs 1 lakh crore group, but what `jadu` (magic) happened that suddenly in two years assets worth Rs 12 lakh crore came...whether it is due to the favour of friendship,” Kharge said.

However, Rajya Sabha Speaker Jagdeep Dhankar said that such remarks don’t suit his stature. “It does not suit your stature. Frankly speaking, there are certain positions for which we have to have great regard. It was in this house on Dec 8, I said the leader of the house, LoP, and two former PMs will speak, I will look to the rule book later. Why? These positions have an August stand,” Dhankar was quoted as saying by ANI.

"Similarly, you cannot treat institutions with that kind of observation. You are a senior member. If anyone in the house was to use an express LoP. I would come to the rescue of lop”, he further said.

Dhankar further asked Kharge to raise the level of debate by saying that Parliament is an elevated constitutional position.

The Upper House of Parliament suspended the ‘Zero Hour’ and the ‘Question Hour’ in order to start the debate on the ‘Motion of Thanks on the President's address.’

Earlier on Tuesday, TMC MP Mahua Moitra in the Motion of Thanks on the President’s Address raised the Adani issue in the Lower House of Parliament. Moitra made an apparent reference to Adani while describing him as 'Mr A’ in the Parliament. She also brought a red birthday cap, saying that "Adani has fooled the government."

(With Agency Inputs.)