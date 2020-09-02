New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Vikas Singh, lawyer of Sushant Singh Rajput's father, today slammed the ongoing "false and negative campaign" against the actor's family and his mental health, saying it was only to help Rhea Chakraborty, who is at the focus of the case investigation.

"Sushant's three sisters and his father are pained by a negative, false campaign against the family. The campaign relates to his mental health. Inspite of what has been said in FIR, it's being carried that family knew about his depression and concealed it," Singh said while addressing the media.

Refuting reports that the actor's family knew about Sushant's mental health issues, Singh said: "He was perfectly fine till 2019. His mental health deteriorated after Rhea came into his life."

"Few channels are running a campaign that sushant's family lied about sushant's mental health and they knew he was bipolar, the campaign is malicious only to help the accused," he said.

On reports that Sushant was given medicines by his family on a doctor's recommendation, Singh said the prescription shared by the family had no disease mentioned, and only had names of medicines.

"On June 8, Sushant was anxious when he called his sister who suggested the same medicine that she herself used to consume," the lawyer said.

Earlier today, an NDTV report said that Sushant's sisters, in their statements to Mumbai Police, said that the actor had talked about "feeling low" and had consulted a psychiatrist in 2013. The alleged statements by Neetu Singh, Priyanka Singh and Meetu Singh were in contrast with the claim by the late actor's father in the FIR that they were not aware of Sushant suffering any mental health issues.

"In October 2019, he told our whole family that he is feeling low and hence my sisters Neetu Singh and Priyanka Singh from Delhi and Haryana came to meet my brother Sushant Singh Rajput at his flat in Mumbai. All our sisters lived with him for some time and convinced him properly. My brother Sushant Singh was feeling low due to professional ups and downs," NDTV quoted Meetu Singh as sayinng in her purported statement to the police.

