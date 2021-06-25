Delhi Oxygen Crisis: Questioning the "so-called" report, Sisodia said that it has been formulated by the BJP and called it "malicious and false" propaganda.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Friday rejected the interim report of a Supreme Court audit team that claimed that the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government "exaggerated" the national capital's oxygen needs by four times during the peak of the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Questioning the "so-called" report, Sisodia said that it has been formulated by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and called it "malicious and false" propaganda.

"Supreme Court constituted Oxygen Audit Committee has not approved any report yet. Then, which is this report that BJP leaders have been quoting? I challenge BJP to bring this report signed by members of Oxygen Audit Committee," Sisodia said, as reported by news agency ANI.

Meanwhile, the BJP has lashed out at the Delhi government and said that Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal should apologise to the whole country "for their criminal act of claiming excess oxygen and "endangering" lives of thousands of people.

"It is unbelievable to see that Arvind Kejriwal and Delhi govt politicised oxygen supply when COVID was at its peak. This is such petty politics. The data presented by Oxygen Audit Committee in the report is shocking," BJP leader Sambit Patra was quoted as saying by ANI.

Earlier in the day, an audit team of the Supreme Court had stated that the Delhi government "exaggerated" its oxygen requirement by four times at the peak of the second wave of the COVID-19 crisis.

The panel, led by AIIMS Director Dr Randeep Guleria, included Delhi Government Principal Home Secretary Bhupinder Bhalla, Max Healthcare Director Dr Sandeep Buddhiraja and Union Jal Shakti Ministry Joint Secretary Subodh Yadav.

"The Delhi government exaggerated the oxygen requirement for the city by more than four times during the April 25-May 10 period, at the peak of the second COVID wave," the report said, as reported by ANI.

"There was a gross discrepancy (about four times) in the actual oxygen consumption claimed by the Delhi government (1,140MT) as it was about four times higher than the calculated consumption as per the formula based on bed capacity (289 MT)," it added.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma