The doctors say that despite working hard during the pandemic their efforts are met with baseless punitive actions and bad behaviour.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: As the country grapples with the second wave of the deadly COVID-19, fourteen doctors posted in a government hospital in Uttar Pradesh’s Unnao district reportedly resigned from their post on Wednesday complaining that they are being harassed with excessive review meetings and made the “scapegoats” for the rising number of Coronavirus cases in the state.

According to a report by Dainik Jagran, all these doctors are in charge of the Community Health Centres and the Primary Health Care centres in Unnao providing treatment against COVID-19 to the villagers in the area.

In a joint resignation letter signed by the doctors, 11 of the 14 doctors visited Unnao's chief medical officer on Wednesday evening and handed over the letter to his deputy. The doctors say that despite working hard during the pandemic their efforts are met with baseless punitive actions and bad behaviour.

"The problem is that our teams are working round the clock, but it seems we are being marked out for 'not working’. The DM, other officials, even the SDM, and the tehsildar are all supervising us and holding review meetings.” said one of the signatories of the letter, Dr Sharad Vaishya as quoted by NDTV said.

“Our teams leave at noon, track and isolate Covid positive patients, get sampling done, distribute medicines and then, once we are back, we get calls from SDM asking to come for review meetings. Even if someone is posted 30 km away, he or she is bound to travel all the 30 km for these review meetings. We have to prove that we have worked. It seems it is being suggested that because we are not working, the Covid infection is spreading," he added



The government officials have said that they are looking into the matter and will resolve it as soon as possible. The district magistrate Ravindra Kumar issued a statement that the Chief Minister's Office has spoken to the doctors.

Meanwhile, Dr Ashutosh Kumar, CMO, as quoted by Dainik Jagran said, "I have received this information about the resignation of 14 doctors. After I will reach the office, I will talk to the medical officers in charge and solve the problem. The allegation of needless pressure and mental and financial harassment is wrong".

Unnao presently has 1,980 active Covid -19 cases. 84 fresh cases and zero new deaths were reported on Wednesday in the district according to data from the Union Health Ministry. Uttar Pradesh comes fourth in the list of worst-affected states in India.

