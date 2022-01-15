New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: As India is celebrating Indian Army Day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said India is proud of the stellar contribution of the Army in Peacekeeping Missions overseas. The Prime Minister also highlighted that Indian Army personnel serve in hostile terrains and are at the forefront of helping fellow citizens during a humanitarian crisis.

"Indian Army personnel serve in hostile terrains and are at the forefront of helping fellow citizens during a humanitarian crisis, including natural disasters. India is proud of the stellar contribution of the Army in Peacekeeping Missions overseas as well," PM Modi tweeted.

"Indian Army personnel serve in hostile terrains and are at the forefront of helping fellow citizens during a humanitarian crisis, including natural disasters. India is proud of the stellar contribution of the Army in Peacekeeping Missions overseas as well," PM Modi tweeted.

President Ram Nath Kovind also extended his greetings on Army Day and said that the Indian Army has been pivotal in ensuring national security. The President highlighted that soldiers have displayed professionalism, sacrifice and valour in defending borders and maintaining peace.

"Greetings to Army personnel and veterans on Army Day. Indian Army has been pivotal in ensuring national security. Our soldiers have displayed professionalism, sacrifice and valour in defending borders and maintaining peace. The nation is grateful for your service. Jai Hind!," Rashtrapati Bhavan tweeted today.

"Greetings to Army personnel and veterans on Army Day. Indian Army has been pivotal in ensuring national security. Our soldiers have displayed professionalism, sacrifice and valour in defending borders and maintaining peace. The nation is grateful for your service. Jai Hind!," Rashtrapati Bhavan tweeted today.

Army Day is observed every year on January 15 to celebrate the first Indian Commander-in-Chief of the Indian Army - Field Marshal Kodandera M Cariappa. The position was taken over on January 15, 1949, from General Sir Francis Butcher, the last British Commander-in-Chief of India.

Meanwhile, the Monumental National Flag, which is the world's largest national flag made of Khadi fabric, will be put to a grand public display along the India - Pakistan Border in Jaisalmer to celebrate "Army Day" on Saturday, informed the Ministry of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises. As per the ministry, the Monumental National Flag will be displayed at Longewala which was the centre stage of the historic battle between India and Pakistan in 1971.

According to the ministry, this will be the 5th public display of the National Flag since its unveiling in Leh on 2nd October 2021. It was, later on, displayed at Hindon Airbase on the occasion of Air Force Day on 8th October 2021 and at the Red Fort on 21st October 2021, that marked the completion of 100 crore Covid vaccinations in India.

