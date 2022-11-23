'Make Sachin Pilot Rajasthan CM': Gurjar Leader Threatens To Stop Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra

AMID the infighting in the Rajasthan unit of Congress, Gurjar Leader Vijay Singh Bainsla threatened to oppose Rahul Gandhi's 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' unless his demand to make Sachin Pilot the chief minister of the state is accepted. Sachin Pilot is a prominent face of the Gurjar community.

Bainsla said that Gurjar Arakshan Sangharsh Samiti will be on the ground from Wednesday to make preparations for stopping the yatra. This is the second time when Bainsla had threatened to stop the Bharat Jodo Yatra which will enter Rajasthan on December 3.

"The current Congress government has completed four years and one year is left. Now Sachin Pilot should be made the chief minister. If this happens, then you (Rahul Gandhi) are welcome. We will oppose otherwise," Bainsla told reporters in Dausa on Monday night.

He also said that the Gurjar community wants the state government to resolve their pending issues. In a video statement after meeting with community members on Monday, Bainsla said that when Rahul Gandhi comes to Rajasthan, he should come with a Gurjar CM or with a reply over the issue.

He also said that in 2018, the Gurjar community voted for Congress in the hope to get a Gurjar CM. “We did not vote for making an MLA, we voted for making a Gurjar the CM,” he said.

“You made the MLA but when will you make the CM? We want a CM, Rahul Gandhi. When you come to Rajasthan on the 3rd of December, you come either with a Gurjar CM or with a reply over Gurjar CM,” Bainsla further said.

The Gurjar community is influential in over 40 seats in eastern Rajasthan and constitutes five to six per cent of the state's population. Rahul Gandhi’s ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’ is scheduled to pass from the same region. The Bharat Jodo Yatra will enter Jhalawar on December 3 and will cover parts of Kota, Bundi, Sawaimadhopur, Dausa, and Alwar in 20 days.